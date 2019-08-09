Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Tays. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Service 3:30 PM Faith Bible Fellowship Big Lake , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Tays, 80, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.

James was born on Aug. 17, 1938, in Taft, Calif., with his brothers and sisters. He graduated from Taft High School in 1956. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1957, and was released do to military reduction in strength with an honorable discharge in 1963. He went to work for Schlumberger an oil service company in California. He transferred to Alaska in the winter of 1966, and when he walked off the plane he immediately wanted to get back on the plane because of the extreme cold temperature. In the late fall he met the love of his life, Marlene, and courted her for five months when he proposed, and have been married 49 glorious years.

James worked numerous positions within the Schlumberger organization, and developed many friendships before retiring in 1994. He was a dedicated husband, father, mentor and friend to many. Jim was a devoted Christian and enjoyed his Faith Bible Fellowship Family. He enjoyed spending his retirement fishing and traveling. He cherished spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his stepsons, Robert and Thomas (deceased); his daughter, Cheryl; and son, Daniel; and his grandchildren, Teagan, Kaylea, Kenny, Alyssa, Kristan, Nikolai and Andre. Jim has one surviving brother, Charles Tays.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Bob, Tom, Shirley and George.

Services will be held on Aug. 10, 2019, at Faith Bible Fellowship in Big Lake, Alaska, at 3:30 p.m. James Tays, 80, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.James was born on Aug. 17, 1938, in Taft, Calif., with his brothers and sisters. He graduated from Taft High School in 1956. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1957, and was released do to military reduction in strength with an honorable discharge in 1963. He went to work for Schlumberger an oil service company in California. He transferred to Alaska in the winter of 1966, and when he walked off the plane he immediately wanted to get back on the plane because of the extreme cold temperature. In the late fall he met the love of his life, Marlene, and courted her for five months when he proposed, and have been married 49 glorious years.James worked numerous positions within the Schlumberger organization, and developed many friendships before retiring in 1994. He was a dedicated husband, father, mentor and friend to many. Jim was a devoted Christian and enjoyed his Faith Bible Fellowship Family. He enjoyed spending his retirement fishing and traveling. He cherished spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his stepsons, Robert and Thomas (deceased); his daughter, Cheryl; and son, Daniel; and his grandchildren, Teagan, Kaylea, Kenny, Alyssa, Kristan, Nikolai and Andre. Jim has one surviving brother, Charles Tays.He was preceded in death by siblings, Bob, Tom, Shirley and George.Services will be held on Aug. 10, 2019, at Faith Bible Fellowship in Big Lake, Alaska, at 3:30 p.m. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close