James Tays, 80, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.
James was born on Aug. 17, 1938, in Taft, Calif., with his brothers and sisters. He graduated from Taft High School in 1956. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1957, and was released do to military reduction in strength with an honorable discharge in 1963. He went to work for Schlumberger an oil service company in California. He transferred to Alaska in the winter of 1966, and when he walked off the plane he immediately wanted to get back on the plane because of the extreme cold temperature. In the late fall he met the love of his life, Marlene, and courted her for five months when he proposed, and have been married 49 glorious years.
James worked numerous positions within the Schlumberger organization, and developed many friendships before retiring in 1994. He was a dedicated husband, father, mentor and friend to many. Jim was a devoted Christian and enjoyed his Faith Bible Fellowship Family. He enjoyed spending his retirement fishing and traveling. He cherished spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his stepsons, Robert and Thomas (deceased); his daughter, Cheryl; and son, Daniel; and his grandchildren, Teagan, Kaylea, Kenny, Alyssa, Kristan, Nikolai and Andre. Jim has one surviving brother, Charles Tays.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Bob, Tom, Shirley and George.
Services will be held on Aug. 10, 2019, at Faith Bible Fellowship in Big Lake, Alaska, at 3:30 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019