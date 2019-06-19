Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Sunny Knik Chapel mile 14 Knik-Goose Bay Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sometime during the evening of June 10, 2019, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ took our son, Tiger James Ewing, home to heaven.

Tiger was born on June 30, 1990, at the old Palmer Hospital. With complications during birth, the first words he heard from his mother and father were "you came through this like a Tiger."

Tiger was a great son, grandson, uncle, brother and friend to many. He struggled with active Crohn's disease from the age of 10, and later in life with substance abuse. He was a loving, compassionate and caring man, always putting others issues and worries ahead of his own. He helped whoever needed him and impacted many lives in various recovery groups in Alaska. We took pride in his personal growth and that he was a friend to all.

He loved snowmachining, snowboarding, mud bogging, little dogs and baby goats. He was a skilled welder and self taught carpenter. He had many names growing up: Cheeseburger, Tiger Lilly, TJ and later Big Cat. His infectious laugh and big hugs were always welcomed, along with a joke or two.

Tiger leaves his dad, Shell; and mother, Cindy. He was little brother to Katy and husband Troy, Jared and wife Cassi, Noah and wife Jeneen and daughters Lauryn, Haylee and Lilliya. He was "uncle Tiger" to Gracie, Christian, Kadin, Cali and Henry. He was nephew to uncles, Rod, Mark, John and aunt Julie. Cousins include: Travis, Shyla, Josh, Mitchell and Alysia. Long time friends: David and Cathy, BFF Teagan, "Bro" Cameron; and his loving grandmother, Jean Ewing.

A celebration of TJ's life will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, 6:30 p.m., at Sunny Knik Chapel, mile 14 Knik-Goose Bay Road. Pastor Duane Guisinger officiating. Please bring your stories, smiles and hugs!

We wish to thank all of you who have reached out to us with visits, food, calls and flowers. Your love, hugs and words have been needed and greatly appreciated. We also wish to thank the brothers and sisters of Ironworkers Local 751 at Clear, Alaska, for all that you have done. Sometime during the evening of June 10, 2019, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ took our son, Tiger James Ewing, home to heaven.Tiger was born on June 30, 1990, at the old Palmer Hospital. With complications during birth, the first words he heard from his mother and father were "you came through this like a Tiger."Tiger was a great son, grandson, uncle, brother and friend to many. He struggled with active Crohn's disease from the age of 10, and later in life with substance abuse. He was a loving, compassionate and caring man, always putting others issues and worries ahead of his own. He helped whoever needed him and impacted many lives in various recovery groups in Alaska. We took pride in his personal growth and that he was a friend to all.He loved snowmachining, snowboarding, mud bogging, little dogs and baby goats. He was a skilled welder and self taught carpenter. He had many names growing up: Cheeseburger, Tiger Lilly, TJ and later Big Cat. His infectious laugh and big hugs were always welcomed, along with a joke or two.Tiger leaves his dad, Shell; and mother, Cindy. He was little brother to Katy and husband Troy, Jared and wife Cassi, Noah and wife Jeneen and daughters Lauryn, Haylee and Lilliya. He was "uncle Tiger" to Gracie, Christian, Kadin, Cali and Henry. He was nephew to uncles, Rod, Mark, John and aunt Julie. Cousins include: Travis, Shyla, Josh, Mitchell and Alysia. Long time friends: David and Cathy, BFF Teagan, "Bro" Cameron; and his loving grandmother, Jean Ewing.A celebration of TJ's life will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, 6:30 p.m., at Sunny Knik Chapel, mile 14 Knik-Goose Bay Road. Pastor Duane Guisinger officiating. Please bring your stories, smiles and hugs!We wish to thank all of you who have reached out to us with visits, food, calls and flowers. Your love, hugs and words have been needed and greatly appreciated. We also wish to thank the brothers and sisters of Ironworkers Local 751 at Clear, Alaska, for all that you have done. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close