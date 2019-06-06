Mr. James Posey Williams was born on July 25, 1935, and, at 83 years young, died on May 27, 2019, while at his home in Anchorage, Alaska.
A service will be held at the Legacy Funeral Homes, Bragaw Chapel, 1707 Bragaw Street in Anchorage, at 2 p.m. on June 6, 2019.
He was born in Tullahoma, Tenn. He graduated from Davidson Academy and studied at Tennessee State University. His military service lasted from July 10, 1957 - June 30, 1980, and he was with the United States Postal Service for 21 years.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife of 56 years, Ruby Williams; two daughters, Jackie Williams of Alaska, and Vivian Robinson with son-in-law Tim Robinson of Ohio; granddaughter, VaNasha Williams of Alaska; Kris Blakeley of Illinois; grandson, Joshua Robinson of Ohio; three great-grandsons, Harvy Blakeley of Arizona, Hendrik Blakeley of Arizona, and Tyler Robinson of Ohio; and brother, M/SGT Henry Williams of Virginia and wife Brenda. All of his sisters have passed on, Laura Tolbert, Lena Hatcher, Olivia M. Holland and Thelma Williams; as well as his brother, Leonard Williams; father, Simon P. Williams; and mother, Laura A. Williams.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 6, 2019