James "Jim" Zwickl, born June 19, 1967, in Golden Valley, Minn., passed away on March 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

Jim graduated from Isle High School in 1986, followed by 10 years of military service in the Army, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant in Rangers and Special Forces. On Dec. 20, 1997, Jim married Wendy and shortly thereafter they moved to Valdez, Alaska, where they made their home, worked and loved sharing life with their pet dogs. Jim became ill in 2005 while in Iraq. Because of the nature of his illness, Jim and Wendy relocated to the Rochester, Minn., area, where he needed the care of numerous specialists. With Wendy constantly by his side, together they made the best of each day.

Jim is survived by wife, Wendy; parents, Tom and Gloria Zwickl; Ray and Lucy Johnson; in-laws, Al and Paula Welberry; sister, Rita (Bob) Lundburg; special niece, Ava; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)

Edina , MN 55436

