Service Information Kehl's Palmer Legacy Funeral Home 209 S. Alaska St. Palmer , AK 99645 (907)-745-3580

Longtime Alaska resident Jane Hammond passed away peacefully, at the age of 92, at her home in Wasilla, Alaska, on Aug. 17, 2019.

Jane was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on July 30, 1927, to Ernest and Georgia (Hoag) Hilsdorf – their only child. Growing up she excelled both academically and in sports, particularly golf and tennis. Jane attended Pomona College in Clairmont, Calif., where she earned her teaching degree. She first taught elementary school in California, but being an adventurous young lady, in 1952, she traveled north to Alaska via steamship to teach in Anchorage with her longtime friend, the late Margo Cook. Jane not only fell in love with Alaska, but also with a handsome Texan, "Lindy" Hammond, and they married on Dec. 20, 1953.

In 1963, Jane and Lindy, with their three small children, moved to Nikiski, Alaska, where Lindy had accepted a position with Chugach Electric. Jane returned to teaching after the kids were in school, and was a dedicated educator for many years at Nikiski Elementary. After retiring from the classroom, Jane was encouraged to run for the school board, and was elected for several terms, eventually serving as President of the Kenai Peninsula School Board.

In their retirement, Jane and Lindy traveled across most of the Lower 48, as well as Europe, Australia and New Zealand. They enjoyed snowbirding between the Texas hill country, but returned to Alaska every summer. Jane became an accomplished home cook, and her dinner parties were not to be missed.

In hearing of Jane's passing, her friends and former colleagues recalled her intelligence and wit. She was always ready with a quip or a joke - or both.

Jane is survived by her three children: Jennie (Dick) Weldin of Palmer, Alaska, Laura (Chris) Kelley of Homer, Alaska, and Dan (Jennie) of Soldotna, Alaska. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Adrienne (Josh) Sullivan of Bend, Ore., Mitch (Emily) Laird of Anchorage, Stephanie (Bart) Elhard of Seward, Alaska, and Brady Hammond and Brianna Hammond of Soldotna. She also leaves four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lois Hoehn of St. Louis, Mo.; as well as three nieces; and one nephew.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Rebecca White and staff, the staff and fine caregivers at TLC At Home Care LLC, and ANCOR Hospice Services.

Jane was predeceased by her parents; husband, Lindy in 2009; and sisters- and brothers-in-law. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019

