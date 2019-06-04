Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Kathryn Smiley passed on May 5, 2019, at the age of 78. She was born on July 8, 1940, in Remus, Mich., Mark and Gladys Wernette's first of six children. Jane raised her own five kids in Wyoming, Mich. In 1982, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska. She met and married Leslie Smiley while working for the United States Postal Service, at the Sand Lake Sub-station, retiring in 1999. She volunteered her time assisting in the polling station at Sand Lake Elementary, and enjoying time with her family, friends and neighbors.

Jane found the love of her life in Les Smiley and together they built a home filled with love and happiness that was generously shared with all. Jane shared her beautiful smile and open heart with everyone she would meet. Her compassion and understanding made her a best friend to all. She took pride in being the matriarch of her large Alaskan family and established many special traditions, including her Christmas dinner auction, July 4th in Seward, and Fridays at Gallo's. Jane was proud of her family and never missed an opportunity to cheer at an event. Jane enjoyed world travels, but was happiest on the family's farmhouse porch, visiting with family and friends.

Jane is lovingly remembered by husband, Les; siblings, Betty, Tom, Joe and Mary; children, Mark (Nancy) Denney, Terri (Dirk) Brodish, Patrick (Nit) Denney, James Denney (Michelle) and Lisa Smiley; stepchildren, Denise Lowe and Slade Smiley; grandchildren, Logan, Hayley, Thair, Colin, Grace, Milena, Chase, Payden, Gavin, Grayson, Natasha and Scott; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Jenaka and MaKayela. She will be forever missed by family, dear friends and neighbors.

On June 8, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., we will Celebrate Jane's Life at Anchorage Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2824 East 18th Avenue. Please join us to celebrate a wonderful wife, mother, sister, friend and neighbor. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Jane's name to Planned Parenthood of Alaska or bring a story to share about Jane.

