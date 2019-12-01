Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane M. Braun. View Sign Service Information Saint Mark Evangelical Luthera 3230 Lake Otis Pky Anchorage, AK 99508 (907) 276-6231 Viewing 2:00 PM St. Mark 3230 Lake Otis Pkwy View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM St. Mark 3230 Lake Otis Pkwy View Map Send Flowers Obituary

I was born in Celina, Ohio to Wilbert and Marcella (Reier) Westgerdes. I was their firstborn followed by Dale, Carol, Neal, and Earl. I graduated from Coldwater High School in 1965 and moved to Bowling Green where I earned my bachelor degree in education (BGSU). My first teaching position was at Tipp City, Ohio teaching Biology. During this time I began my masters in secondary education and completed it in 1970. This is also when I met my husband of 49 years, Richard Braun. Richard and I were married on Sept. 4, 1970 at St. Thomas Moore Chapel in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Richard's first Air Force assignment took us to Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Miss. where Tanya was born. In 1971, we moved to Griffiss AFB in Rome, N.Y. where later Erika was born. Our family of four traveled to bases throughout the United States allowing me to teach in Wyoming and California before settling in Alaska. I earned my K-12 Special Education certification in California. I traveled extensively with teams of students in leadership roles. I retired from North Pole High School after 21 years.

Richard and I moved to Anchorage in 2001 to be closer to the girls and their families. I continued to mentor and teach in various Anchorage schools until 2017. I joined St. Mark Evangelical Church because of their preschool. Over the years I taught Sunday school, joined the Church Council and eventually became Council President.

My passions have been teaching and my family. Erin, Jonathan, and Jayson are my grandchildren from Tanya and Shawn Greenway. Madisen and Henry are my grandchildren from Erika and Henry Minich. I have loved being a wife, mother and grandma.

On Dec. 7, 2019, a celebration of life will be held at St. Mark, 3230 Lake Otis Pkwy. A viewing will be at 2:00 p.m. followed with a service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Mark.

