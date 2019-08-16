Long time Trapper Creek, Alaska, resident Jane A. Shaw, 88, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019.
A grave side service will be held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. There will also be a Memorial Service on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at River of Life Community Church in Trapper Creek at 3 p.m.
Jane Shaw was born on July 29, 1931, in Flushing, N.Y., to Virginia and William Burton. She married Royce C. Shaw on April 24, 1954.
Jane and Roy came to Alaska in 1974 with their four children: Laura, Donald, Ginny and Paul. After staying in Anchorage for a few months, they met some people who brought them to Trapper Creek, where they remained. She resided in Trapper Creek for most of the 45 years. Jane worked for Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage in the dietary department for about 13 years.
Jane enjoyed quilting, sewing, berry picking, jelly making, gardening, reading, darts, cooking and being with her family.
"Mom was always so easy going, loved people; the best mom we could have had," her family states.
She is survived by her four children, Laura Parry of Trapper Creek, Donald Shaw of Trapper Creek, Ginny (Virginia) Hopper of Visalia, Calif., and Paul Shaw of Trapper Creek; grandchildren, Jamison C. Parry of Wasilla, Alaska, Donald J. Hopper of Fresno, Calif., Brandon B. Parry of Wasilla, and Jessica S. Shaw and Samantha S. Shaw of Trapper Creek. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; and grandson, Cody Parry.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Legacy Funeral Home in Wasilla.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019