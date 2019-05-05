Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM West Room at the Kincaid Outdoor Center 9401 W Raspberry Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Borderieux, 82, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on April 14, 2019, with her family by her side. She is survived by husband, George Borderieux; daughters, Kara Thrasher-Livingston and Kathleen Thrasher; son Bryan, Thrasher; and two grandsons of Anchorage; and brothers, Duane, Dennis, Doug and Donald Lafferty of New York. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Lafferty.

Janet was raised in Randolph, N.Y., and graduated from Randolph High in 1954. She was married to James W. Thrasher Jr. from 1955-1985, and lived in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida and New Jersey. She earned an associate's degree in 1978, and worked in banking and finance for many years. Janet married George Borderieux in 1988, and moved to Anchorage, where she worked in real estate for more than 20 years. She was known for her kindness and generosity in the community, helping numerous local arts organizations, disability service agencies and animal protection agencies. Janet loved people, animals, camping and hiking, oil painting, art history and cooking. She brought joy to all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in the West Room at the Kincaid Outdoor Center, 9401 W Raspberry Road, Anchorage, AK 99502. Instead of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Janet Borderieux to The Alzheimer's Resource Center of Anchorage.

