Janet "Pepper" Deupree Miller was born on April 21, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and died on Aug. 1, 2019, in Seattle, Wash.
As our mom, our grandmother, our great-grandmother, our sister and friend, Pepper will be remembered for her unbelievable courage and resilience, her creativeness and her super organizational powers. She was colorful, generous and challenged limits until her death at the age of 78.
She grew up in Cincinnati, attending Lotspeich and Hillsdale schools and then attended Bennett College in Millbrook, N.Y. She was a great supporter of the Alaska Chapter of Special Olympics, serving as their executive director, and of the MS Society. She worked at Nordstrom in Anchorage for many years and still kept in touch with former co-workers.
Preceding Pepper in death were her parents, Mary H. Deupree and James Y. Deupree (Mary Louise VH Deupree); and her eldest daughter, Michele (Shelley).
Surviving her are her children, Elizabeth Anderson (Rich Allgaier), Peter R. Miller Jr. (Dana) and Kristy (Tim) Esmonde; her eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Margot Deupree Taylor; brothers, Steve (Cynthia) Deupree and Charlie (Sal Adama) Deupree; and stepbrother, David (Julie) Whittaker; and stepsister, Sally Whittaker.
A memorial service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Seattle will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Northwest Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 192 Nickerson St., Suite 100, Seattle, WA 98109.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019