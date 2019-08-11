Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Deupree "Pepper" Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet "Pepper" Deupree Miller was born on April 21, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and died on Aug. 1, 2019, in Seattle, Wash.

As our mom, our grandmother, our great-grandmother, our sister and friend, Pepper will be remembered for her unbelievable courage and resilience, her creativeness and her super organizational powers. She was colorful, generous and challenged limits until her death at the age of 78.

She grew up in Cincinnati, attending Lotspeich and Hillsdale schools and then attended Bennett College in Millbrook, N.Y. She was a great supporter of the Alaska Chapter of

Preceding Pepper in death were her parents, Mary H. Deupree and James Y. Deupree (Mary Louise VH Deupree); and her eldest daughter, Michele (Shelley).

Surviving her are her children, Elizabeth Anderson (Rich Allgaier), Peter R. Miller Jr. (Dana) and Kristy (Tim) Esmonde; her eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Margot Deupree Taylor; brothers, Steve (Cynthia) Deupree and Charlie (Sal Adama) Deupree; and stepbrother, David (Julie) Whittaker; and stepsister, Sally Whittaker.

A memorial service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Seattle will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Northwest Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 192 Nickerson St., Suite 100, Seattle, WA 98109. Janet "Pepper" Deupree Miller was born on April 21, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and died on Aug. 1, 2019, in Seattle, Wash.As our mom, our grandmother, our great-grandmother, our sister and friend, Pepper will be remembered for her unbelievable courage and resilience, her creativeness and her super organizational powers. She was colorful, generous and challenged limits until her death at the age of 78.She grew up in Cincinnati, attending Lotspeich and Hillsdale schools and then attended Bennett College in Millbrook, N.Y. She was a great supporter of the Alaska Chapter of Special Olympics , serving as their executive director, and of the MS Society. She worked at Nordstrom in Anchorage for many years and still kept in touch with former co-workers.Preceding Pepper in death were her parents, Mary H. Deupree and James Y. Deupree (Mary Louise VH Deupree); and her eldest daughter, Michele (Shelley).Surviving her are her children, Elizabeth Anderson (Rich Allgaier), Peter R. Miller Jr. (Dana) and Kristy (Tim) Esmonde; her eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Margot Deupree Taylor; brothers, Steve (Cynthia) Deupree and Charlie (Sal Adama) Deupree; and stepbrother, David (Julie) Whittaker; and stepsister, Sally Whittaker.A memorial service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Seattle will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Northwest Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 192 Nickerson St., Suite 100, Seattle, WA 98109. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Special Olympics Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close