Janet Lorraine Greeno, age 68, passed away on June 2, 2019, due to complications of a long-term illness.
Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 4 p.m., at Fairview Loop Baptist Church in Wasilla, Alaska.
Jan was born in Anchorage, the Territory of Alaska, and was a lifelong Alaskan. She spent most of her adult years living with her husband and family at Point MacKenzie.
Jan loved teaching elementary students and did so at Christian Schools; she was also active at Heritage Baptist Church and Antique Power Club of Alaska. Jan was dearly beloved as a daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend of many. She demonstrated the heart of Jesus by teaching school, adopting 10 children as her own, sewing for family and friends, loving and encouraging everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Snell; and mother-in-law, Carol Greeno.
Jan is survived by her husband, Richard Greeno; mother, Clara Snell Anderson; children, Tony Greeno, Craig Greeno, Paul Greeno, Michael Greeno, Myra Greeno, Nicole Greeno Smith, Chesley Greeno, David Greeno, Rhonda Greeno and Larry Tourangeau; 16 grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Lemm, Joann Jaillet, Barbara Snell and Don Snell; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
