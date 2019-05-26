Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Merrick La Belle died peacefully in the early morning hours of Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. As a dearly loved mother of three, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of soon-to-be two children, we think it is a fitting tribute to her life. Janet is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Mike Schut; her brother and sister-in-law, Arnie and Dolly Merrick; her son and his family, Tony and Jackie La Belle; her eldest daughter and her family, Nettie and Brendan La Belle-Hamer; and her youngest daughter and her family, Karin and Jeff Roberts; her grandchildren, listed in age order, Tully, Hannah, Jedidiah, Sarah, Emily, Sharaya, Thaddeus, Anderson, Annie and Aurora; and her great-grandchildren, William and (expected) Samuel.Janet Merrick was born in Saint Maries, Idaho, on Oct. 26, 1940. Her family moved to Washington state, where she graduated from Spokane's Rogers High School, class of 1958. She married Robert William La Belle, at the young age of 18, in 1958. They lived in Seattle, Wash., for a time, then California for a few years, following her husband's career path. Eventually they settled in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1965, where they raised their family. In 2010, they sold their house of 42 years intending to move back to Spokane, Wash., but sadly Janet ended up taking that trip alone when her husband passed in June of that year. She resided in Spokane, near her youngest child, until her passing. She made many dear friends there.Always active in church, she was the treasurer and a choir member in Anchorage at Anchor Park Methodist Church. She became involved in the church at her residence in Spokane by writing the weekly bulletin for the Sunday service. She attended services there when she could, and invited pastors to her home for prayer and communion when she could not.Although not a sports fan, she never missed a game in which her kids played, and attended many for her grandchildren. Although not an avid driver, she drove many miles taking her children to their many sports, musical and social events. Although a cat person, she took care of the dogs her children insisted on bringing home. Although never rich, she donated to causes she found compelling. She was a very generous person throughout her life and will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Janet's name to Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 26, 2019

