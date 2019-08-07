Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Fullmer. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Alpenglow Chapel, 19701 Driftwood Bay Drive, Eagle River , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Stoddard Fullmer, 79, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Providence Medical Center surrounded by her family.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Alpenglow Chapel, 19701 Driftwood Bay Drive in Eagle River, Alaska. Burial will follow at Fort Richardson National Cemetery.

Janice was born on Sept. 19, 1939, in Kaysville, Utah, to Edith Egbert and Basil Burton Stoddard. She was the middle child of three sisters. She grew up in Kaysville, Utah, and attended Davis High School, where she met the love of her life, Dale Boyd Fullmer.

Janice and Boyd were married in Greenville, S.C., on Aug. 8, 1956. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on Sept. 30, 1957. She remained a loving and devoted wife for 63 years.

Janice worked as a phone operator in the first years of her marriage in Utah. Later, Boyd's career took the family to remote villages throughout Alaska. Janice worked as a Custom's Agent boarding planes in Cold Bay, Alaska. They were stationed in Glennallen, Cold Bay, and Bethel, Alaska. They moved to Chandler, Ariz., for four years, but ended up transferring back to Alaska in 1979, and settled in Eagle River.

Janice and Boyd's seven children all settled and raised families in Alaska as well. She had an unwavering faith and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served wholeheartedly in various callings. She especially loved working with the youth!

Her love for children was evident in her daycare business of 40 years, and her Sunshine Generation Children's Performing Group of 25 years, where she influenced the lives of numerous children. Janice was Alaska's Mother of the Year in 1999. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Janice loved serving others, especially her family.

Janice is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Boyd Fullmer; her parents, Edith Egbert and Basil B. Stoddard; sister, Joyce Beising; and grandson, Deacon Troy Fullmer. She is survived by her sister, Judy Zacharias; children, Greg (Heather) Fullmer, Cori (Nolan) Heath, Lisa (Chuck) Fannin, Kevin (Denise) Fullmer, Janie (Pat) Williams, Jerry (Debbie) Fullmer and Troy (Tirzah) Fullmer; 31 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Legacy Funeral Homes Bragaw Chapel.



