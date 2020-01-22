Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie Louise Lidey. View Sign Service Information Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208)-888-5833 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Louise Lidey resident of Anchorage Alaska, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 5 2020. A private family celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020.



Janie was born on March 13, 1962 in Concord Massachusetts to Charles & Phyllis Sykes. She grew up Bedford Massachusetts until the age of 10 and then became a California girl from age 10 until she attended college. Janie graduated from Los Altos High School in Los Altos, CA and then earned her Bachelors' Degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Washington.



As a music teacher in the public schools of Alaska for over two decades, Janie taught students from over forty different cultures. Not only did she teach them to sing and play the guitar, she taught them to live their lives with passion, kindness, love, hope and gratitude. The most important lesson was to instill the belief in her students that they could do anything they dreamed or imagined.



In 2011, Janie decided to retire from teaching and make the world her classroom. As a singer/songwriter/author and motivational speaker, Janie spent the last 8 years performing and speaking all over the U.S.



Janie married Sean Lidey in 1999 in Anchorage, Alaska. They were happily married for 20 years



Janie was preceded in death by her father, Charles Augustus Sykes.



Janie is survived by her husband Sean Lidey of Anchorage, Alaska; 19 year old son Tristan Lidey; Mother, Phyllis Sykes of Meridian, Idaho; Parents-in-law Bruce and Kerry MacPherson of Anchorage, AK and Mitch and Jackie Lidey of Cheney, WA; Sister Kris (Dave) McHone of Eagle ID; brother Bill (Patty) Sykes of Gilbert, AZ; Sister Sue Sykes of San Jose, CA, Sister Carol Casas of Los Altos, CA; Brother in Laws Lance (Angie) Lidey of Kennewick, WA: Jeff (Rachel) Lidey of Twisp, WA: Marcus (Brian) Lidey of Las Vegas, NV; Andrew Lidey of Spokane, WA; Lucas (Nicole) Lidey of Cheney, WA; Austin Lidey of Cheney, WA; Niece Melanie (Jon) Rich of Meridian, ID; Niece Meagan McHone of Costa Mesa, CA; Nephew Will (Bri) Sykes of Pleasant Grove, UT, Barbie (Ricky) Thornock of Gilbert, AZ; Scott (Brenna Schneider) Casas of Burlingame, CA; Paige Casas of Brighton, MA and 11 grand nieces and nephews.



Memorial Donations may be made to Tristan Lideys Embry-Riddle



Go Fund Me Page



janie-lidey039s-son-tristan-lidey-collage-funding



or shared from Janie Lidey facebook page



Condolences may be left on Janie Lidey's Facebook Page

Jane Louise Lidey resident of Anchorage Alaska, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 5 2020. A private family celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020.Janie was born on March 13, 1962 in Concord Massachusetts to Charles & Phyllis Sykes. She grew up Bedford Massachusetts until the age of 10 and then became a California girl from age 10 until she attended college. Janie graduated from Los Altos High School in Los Altos, CA and then earned her Bachelors' Degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Washington.As a music teacher in the public schools of Alaska for over two decades, Janie taught students from over forty different cultures. Not only did she teach them to sing and play the guitar, she taught them to live their lives with passion, kindness, love, hope and gratitude. The most important lesson was to instill the belief in her students that they could do anything they dreamed or imagined.In 2011, Janie decided to retire from teaching and make the world her classroom. As a singer/songwriter/author and motivational speaker, Janie spent the last 8 years performing and speaking all over the U.S.Janie married Sean Lidey in 1999 in Anchorage, Alaska. They were happily married for 20 yearsJanie was preceded in death by her father, Charles Augustus Sykes.Janie is survived by her husband Sean Lidey of Anchorage, Alaska; 19 year old son Tristan Lidey; Mother, Phyllis Sykes of Meridian, Idaho; Parents-in-law Bruce and Kerry MacPherson of Anchorage, AK and Mitch and Jackie Lidey of Cheney, WA; Sister Kris (Dave) McHone of Eagle ID; brother Bill (Patty) Sykes of Gilbert, AZ; Sister Sue Sykes of San Jose, CA, Sister Carol Casas of Los Altos, CA; Brother in Laws Lance (Angie) Lidey of Kennewick, WA: Jeff (Rachel) Lidey of Twisp, WA: Marcus (Brian) Lidey of Las Vegas, NV; Andrew Lidey of Spokane, WA; Lucas (Nicole) Lidey of Cheney, WA; Austin Lidey of Cheney, WA; Niece Melanie (Jon) Rich of Meridian, ID; Niece Meagan McHone of Costa Mesa, CA; Nephew Will (Bri) Sykes of Pleasant Grove, UT, Barbie (Ricky) Thornock of Gilbert, AZ; Scott (Brenna Schneider) Casas of Burlingame, CA; Paige Casas of Brighton, MA and 11 grand nieces and nephews.Memorial Donations may be made to Tristan Lideys Embry-RiddleGo Fund Me Pagejanie-lidey039s-son-tristan-lidey-collage-fundingor shared from Janie Lidey facebook pageCondolences may be left on Janie Lidey's Facebook Page Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close