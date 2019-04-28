Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM St. John United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Anchorage, Alaska, resident Jaris "Jerry" Hines (Major U.S. Air Force , Retired), 87, died peacefully at home on April 17, 2019. He fought a brief, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.Jerry was born on March 5, 1932, to Lawrence and Judith Hines in Cumberland, Wis. He grew up in Spooner, Wis. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior in 1954. On Sept. 11, 1954, Jerry married the love of his life, Janet Miles. They immediately embarked on a 20-year career with the U.S. Air Force, which took them to Texas, California, France, Netherlands, Massachusetts, the Philippines and Virginia. Jerry also spent time in Greenland and Vietnam. He was a decorated combat veteran, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery as a navigator on a C-130 Hercules aircraft rescuing both allied and enemy wounded soldiers in Vietnam. Upon Jerry's retirement from the Air Force, they returned to Wisconsin for six years.In 1980, they came to their beloved Alaska and bought a home in Anchorage. Jerry embarked on a second career as the area sponsor for the Dale Carnegie Courses. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church, and served as trustee chair and finance chair. He was a dedicated, active member of the Rotary Club of Anchorage South, serving as president in 1992, and achieving more than 30 years of perfect attendance. His special interests were traveling, reading, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jerry and Janet traveled extensively around the world.Jerry and Janet's love and devotion to each other and their family was an example and inspiration to family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.Jerry was preceded in death by Janet, his loving wife of 55 years; and his brother, Richard Hines. He is survived by daughters, Judith Hines (Mike Mee) of Newport News, Va., Susan (Paul) Noeske of Mukwonago, Wis., and Leslie (Richard) Jacoby of Seward, Alaska; his grandchildren, Samuel, Nicholas, Ian (Toni) and Stuart Noeske of Wisconsin, and Lydia Jacoby of Seward; great-grandchildren, Jema, Jax, Deagan, Fynnleigh and Coralie Noeske of Wisconsin; and niece, Jackie (Jack) Mattoni of Tacoma, Wash.To honor Jerry, the family suggests donations to St. John UMC, 1801 O'Malley Road, Anchorage, AK 99507, to build a well to provide clean drinking water in Cameroon, Africa; or the Anchorage South Rotary Club Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 100624, Anchorage, AK 99510.There will be a celebration of life on May 7, 2019, at 6 p.m., at St. John United Methodist Church. His ashes will be joined with Janet's and scattered in Resurrection Bay this summer. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019

