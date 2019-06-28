Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Eagle River , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jason Aaron Ronimus, beloved son of Arthur and Ellen Ronimus, died unexpectedly on June 16, 2019, at the age of 44. Jason was born on Dec. 3, 1974, in Barrow, Alaska. Besides Barrow, Jason lived in Kailua, Hawaii, and Minot, N.D. The family moved back to Eagle River, Alaska, where Jason began third grade at Homestead Elementary and graduated from Chugiak High School. He lived most of his life in Eagle River, where he developed lasting friendships. While a teenager he was active in the Youth group of First Baptist Church, loved skiing and went on to have a passion for golf. He loved to fish, hike, camp, play baseball and spend time with his many friends. His friendships from school, church and work, especially those at his first job at Garcia's, were lasting and heartfelt.

His training at University of Alaska Anchorage's Culinary School prepared him to travel and work in many beautiful locations throughout Alaska. Jason was fortunate to see much of Alaska: working at a remote fishing lodge; oil field camps in Deadhorse; Pogo and Kensington Mine; Spy Island on the North Slope; and two summers on the Alaska Railroad traveling between Anchorage and Fairbanks. One memorable summer was on small tour boat in Southeast Alaska. His time in Anchorage meant working at Haute Quarter Grill and other fine dining establishments. He mentored many friends and co-workers.

Jason was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Arthur and Doris Ronimus; and aunt, Virginia Ronimus; maternal grandparents, Molly and Elmer Seetot Sr.; uncles, Roger, Carl, Reuben, Arnold D. and Ronald D. Seetot; and his cousin, Carl Seetot.

He is survived by parents, Arthur and Ellen Ronimus; sister, Cheryl L.; brother-in-law, Eric; nephews, Arin and Cody; nieces, Ginni and Cali; and many cousins, aunts and uncles far and wide.

