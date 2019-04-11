Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Longtime Alaskan Jason W. Pritchard, age 51, passed away in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 28, 2019. He was born in Eugene, Ore., on June 24, 1967, to Errol and Christina Pritchard. His early childhood was spent primarily in Oregon and Washington, but in 1979 his family moved to Alaska. Jason graduated from Homer High School in 1985. He spent many years commercial fishing and crabbing out of Homer. He enjoyed being on the ocean, traveling, movies and spending time with family and friends.

Jason is survived by his mother and stepfather, Christina and Ed Heath of Anchorage; father, Errol Pritchard of Anchorage; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer Pritchard and Leszek Kuligowski of Anchorage; brother, Lonnie Pritchard of Anchor Point, Alaska; and sister, Linda Trefren of Hood River, Ore.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Suite 100, 1000 East Dimond Boulevard in Anchorage.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ACMHS.

