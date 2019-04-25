Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 855 E 20th Ave Anchorage , AK View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 855 E 20th Ave Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pastor Dr. Javis L. Odom, 68, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.

Javis was born on June 8, 1950, in Columbia, Miss., to the late Robert and Brunetta Odom. Javis married Deloise Fuqua on June 6, 1970, in Magnolia, Miss., and remained married to her for 48 years until his passing. From this union, they were blessed with one daughter the late Natasha Odom.

Javis receive a Bachelor of Science degree in human services and theology in 1996 from Wayland Baptist University in Anchorage, a Master of Arts in biblical studies and a Doctor of Ministry degree in 2000 from Friends International Christian University in Merced, Calif. Javis was licensed to preach by Dr. Alonzo Patterson in 1988, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and received his Certification of Ordination 1997. In 1996, he and his wife Deloise founded Turning Point Christian Center Church.

In addition to his pastoral career, Javis worked for Enstar Natural Gas from 1971-1988.

Javis will be deeply missed by his wife, Deloise; his five grandchildren, Jaydell, Kaleb, Arianna, Hezikiah and Nyla; and siblings, Norman (Lori) Odom of Lacey, Wash., Lessie (John) Rhymes of Flint, Mich., Glorya (Willie) Robins of Jackson, Miss., Willie (LaQuita) Odom of Anchorage and Richard (Olivia) Odom of Anchorage. Javis was preceded in death by his mother, Brunetta and father, Robert Odom; daughter, Natasha Odom; and his sister, Mary Nell Odom.

A viewing will be held at 11 a.m., and the funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 855 East 20th Avenue in Anchorage. Interment will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Angelus Memorial Park, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage.

All flowers and correspondence should be sent to Legacy Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road, Anchorage, AK 99515. Please reference Pastor Dr. Javis L. Odom on flowers or correspondence sent.



