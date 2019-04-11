Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On March 31, 2019, we lost our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and dearest friend, Jayson Wyatt (Pup). While the midnight sun set on his robust and cherished life on this earth, he will live forever in our hearts. Jayson came into the world on May 23, 1999, at 11:23 p.m., and filled the room with the same joy and powerful light he would go on to share in every room he walked into during his 19 years of life.

He graduated from East High School and then started at the University of Alaska Anchorage, where he was pursuing a degree in civil engineering. Jayson was an authentic social butterfly who made friends easily. There was a light over him that shone strong and bright as he forged his own life path. He was determined to succeed no matter the challenge and while he would gracefully adapt to respond to life's responsibilities, he would always return to his mission.

Funeral services will be at St. Innocent Cathedral, 401 Turpin Street in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m., followed by a Potlach celebration of his beautiful life in the reception hall. His interment will be on his 20th birthday, May 23, 2019, at St. Patrick's Parish, 2111 Muldoon Road in Anchorage, where he will be laid to rest next to his grandfather.

Jayson is survived by his loving parents, Anita Evans and Jason McGuire; his brothers, Jefferson (Julie) Huntsman, Nikolas (Olivia) Frost and James McGuire; his grandparents, Cheri McGuire (William Sheffield) and Patti McGuire (Greg Romack); his godparents, Thomas and Ann Evans; and numerous aunties, uncles, cousins and dear lifelong friends.

Jayson is preceded in death by his grandfather, Roy Evans Sr.; his uncle, Roy Evans Jr.; his grandmother, Teresa Wilson; and his grandfather, Dr. David McGuire.

