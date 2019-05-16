Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Graveside service 2:00 PM Restlawn Memorial Park 23800 104th Avenue West Edmonds , WA View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette Agnes Smyth (Swank) born Dec. 2, 1939, to Harold and Gertrude Swank in Anchorage, Alaska, passed into heaven to be with Jesus on May 7, 2019, in Lynnwood, Wash. Jeanette moved from Anchorage in 1962 to Washington state. She is survived by husband, Ron Smyth; her three children, Harold (Donna), Victoria (Shawn Wright) and Eric (Michelle Beeman); brother-in-law, Doug Smyth (Marilyn); sister-in-law, Leslie Straub; four grandchildren, Lauren (Jesse Glasel), Griffin (Chelsea), Langdon (Jonathan Galyean) and Fiona; and one great-grandchild, Mason.

Jeanette moved to Washington state in 1962 with her young family. She took great pride in her occupation as homemaker, and thrived in loving and raising her family. Jeanette was always active: bookkeeper for Ron's Richfield Station in Edmonds, active in PTA, volunteer for years with the American Cancer Society, registration volunteer for voting, Band Boosters for Woodway High School and alter guild at St. Albans Episcopal Church in Edmonds. She loved gardening, boating, camping, sewing, needlework and especially enjoyed returning to Alaska to visit her "mama" and "daddy," aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeanette always had an open door, extra portion and open seat at the table for everyone in the neighborhood. She was full of life and joy, with arms always open and ready to hug; she always had a smile on her face and a giggle in her voice. The daughter of a baker, she is famous for her ginger snap and peanut butter cookies, coffee cloud pie and legendary sandwiches. She loved big band, swing music, with a passion for musicals, show tunes, she whistled, and could name and sing every song. Jeanette loved Women's Aglow and Bible Study Fellowship - she was a voracious reader, and loved to learn. She loved to take pictures, and was always present with a camera to record family moments. It's because of her that we have those photos to enjoy today. Jeanette frequently visited friends and family back home in Anchorage and Seward, Alaska. Jeanette and Ron traveled to Europe and the Panama Canal, but one of the highlights of her life was her trip to Israel. She loved Jesus, and encouraged everyone she met to know Him as well. She frequently visited friends and family back home, in Anchorage and Seward. To Jeanette, a stranger was just a friend she hadn't met yet. She was genuine in her interest in others, and invested so much into family, friends, neighbors and all children.

Our family is grateful and deeply appreciates Carolyn, Sam, Molly and Lilly for loving her as we loved her.

A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 19, 2019, at Restlawn Memorial Park, 23800 104th Avenue West in Edmonds, Wash., followed by an open house from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Becks Tribute Center, 405 5th Avenue South in Edmonds.

