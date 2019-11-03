Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Memorial service 1:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Jeannette Lynn Peters passed away at her home in Wasilla, Alaska, on Oct. 24, 2019.

Jeannette, or "Jo," as she was often called by her family, was born on Feb. 22, 1963, in Monroe, Wash., to Ernest and Jacqueline Anderson. During her childhood Jeannette lived with her family in several states and British Columbia. She remembered her time in Montana's Bitterroot Valley most fondly. Her oldest son, Travis Sandvik, was born in the Bitterroot in 1978. A couple years later she moved to the Matanuska Valley, where she raised two sons, Travis, and Jacob, who was born in 1983. While she never attended high school, Jeannette was precociously bright and diligently pursued higher education, graduating from the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in computer programming. She worked for the Municipality of Anchorage as a computer programmer for 17 years and a shorter time for State of Alaska.

In 2006, Jeannette married Gary Peters. After living in Anchorage, Alaska, for several years, Jeannette and Gary moved to the Valley to be closer to other family members, including her sister, Shelly; her son, Jacob and his wife, Katie and their two children, Daniel and Jackie.

Jeannette's grandchildren were her passion; spending time with them was most important to her and she devoted much of her time to them. In her spare time she loved to spend our short Alaska summers outdoors, bicycling and working in her garden. When winter arrived, she would sew and had recently taught herself beading, making beautiful earrings with her most memorable being the Seahawks earrings she made for her Seattle family.

Jeannette will be remembered for the bravery and determination she brought to the challenges she faced over the course of her life. She shared love and compassion selflessly with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; two sons, Jacob and Travis; five grandchildren; and her siblings, Leon, Gene and Shelly.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel in Anchorage.



Mrs. Jeannette Lynn Peters passed away at her home in Wasilla, Alaska, on Oct. 24, 2019.Jeannette, or "Jo," as she was often called by her family, was born on Feb. 22, 1963, in Monroe, Wash., to Ernest and Jacqueline Anderson. During her childhood Jeannette lived with her family in several states and British Columbia. She remembered her time in Montana's Bitterroot Valley most fondly. Her oldest son, Travis Sandvik, was born in the Bitterroot in 1978. A couple years later she moved to the Matanuska Valley, where she raised two sons, Travis, and Jacob, who was born in 1983. While she never attended high school, Jeannette was precociously bright and diligently pursued higher education, graduating from the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in computer programming. She worked for the Municipality of Anchorage as a computer programmer for 17 years and a shorter time for State of Alaska.In 2006, Jeannette married Gary Peters. After living in Anchorage, Alaska, for several years, Jeannette and Gary moved to the Valley to be closer to other family members, including her sister, Shelly; her son, Jacob and his wife, Katie and their two children, Daniel and Jackie.Jeannette's grandchildren were her passion; spending time with them was most important to her and she devoted much of her time to them. In her spare time she loved to spend our short Alaska summers outdoors, bicycling and working in her garden. When winter arrived, she would sew and had recently taught herself beading, making beautiful earrings with her most memorable being the Seahawks earrings she made for her Seattle family.Jeannette will be remembered for the bravery and determination she brought to the challenges she faced over the course of her life. She shared love and compassion selflessly with family and friends.She is survived by her husband, Gary; two sons, Jacob and Travis; five grandchildren; and her siblings, Leon, Gene and Shelly.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel in Anchorage. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close