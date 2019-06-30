Jeepie quietly passed away on June 21, 2019, surrounded by her blended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son, Grant; and brother, John. She is survived by her husband of over 33 years, Brian; daughters, Tina and Tracey, Heather and Terri (Chris); sons, Erik (Lisa) and Darren (Alycia); and grandchildren, Alaina, Viktoria, Chance, Bella, Skylar, Emma, Max, Markus, Hope, Makayla, Bristol and Kasiana.
Jeepie was born on Feb. 10, 1944, to Audrey and Leroy Smith. She was a championship diver and was elected to go to the Olympics, but illness kept her from being able to participate. She was a dedicated tomboy who would take any dare offered her. She didn't like being told she couldn't do something and loved to prove you wrong and do it.
She moved to Glennallen, Alaska, in 1970, to be closer to her mom and dad. She moved with her family to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1972, eventually putting her roots down in Chugiak, Alaska. She mostly worked bartending at that time, but also had jobs as a fish processor, a roofer and, in the '60s, a telephone operator. She opened up Soupy's Cafe in the '90s, and spent the rest of her life serving the community until her retirement. She loved to laugh. She will be remembered for her quick wit, the ability to make everyone happy, and flip flops.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 33 at 2 p.m., on July 20, 2019.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 30, 2019