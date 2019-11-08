Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fairbanks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 3704 Erickson Avenue Fairbanks , AK 99709 (907)-451-1110 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Heritage Memorial Chapel 1015 South Check Street Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeff was born in Loveland, Colo., at 5:30 p.m., on July 31, 1970, to loving parents Butch and Barbara Hawley. Jeff was a lover of the outdoors and an adventurer. You could say he had a traveler's soul. His family left Colorado for Alaska in 1980, and spent a short time in Homer before moving out to the Bush on the Susitna River at Su' Station, where he had so many adventures and ran the river as it was his back yard. He trapped, hunted and fished everywhere from Alexander river to Lake Creek, and he knew the back slews better than the back of his hand, also as he would say.

Jeff loved snowmachining and became an avid rider on the river. He knew exactly how to avoid overflows and how to enjoy the sport. He has rescued many people from the river, from being stuck in the overflow to being just cold and wet and out of gas.

He traveled from Alaska to Maui and learned to surf. He also traveled by rail on the back of trains, jumping from train to train all the way to California and back where he started.

He spent time drilling deepwater wells in Arizona and Nevada before returning to Alaska in his mid-20s.

He was a very giving man and there wasn't a day he would not give his last dime or the shirt off his back to help someone out. A person would have to be cautious when complementing on something Jeff owned because Jeff was sure that person would be leaving with that item. He always said you can't take it with you and he had no attachment to material things.

He was a great storyteller and had so much to tell about. We often encouraged him to write a book, but he said no one would ever read it.

He inspired everyone, especially his wife Diane, to follow their dreams and never settle for less.

After meeting his soul mate Diane, it was love at first sight. He became an instant bonus dad of Diane's four children, all of whom were young adults. Within a year he became a grandfather and the grandkids kept coming, one after another, ending up with seven. There wasn't a day he wasn't bragging about them. He loved all of them so much. He would tell Courtney and Brittany they were such good mothers every time they spoke.

This year was especially difficult for Jeff with his health. He was trying to find answers when he sat down one evening to watch the World Series and fell asleep. The Lord answered his payers to have no more pain and to watch over his family.

His family would love to have you come and share a story or two about Jeff, as he was an avid storyteller. If you can't make it please remember him in your own way.

He is survived and celebrated by his parents, Butch and Barbara Hawley; sister, Lisa Gravel; nephew Jay Gravel; wife, Diane Hawley; and his family, Devin McNulty (Brandy Larson), Courtney Wilson (Dennis Gregory), Brittany Holom (Patrick Holom) and Jaeson McNutly. His most treasured grandchildren will miss him greatly: Jaede, Jennifer, Johnathan, Marilyn, Vivian, Owen and Journey.

The celebration of life will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 1015 South Check Street in Wasilla, Alaska, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local mission as Jeff would have wanted. Jeff was born in Loveland, Colo., at 5:30 p.m., on July 31, 1970, to loving parents Butch and Barbara Hawley. Jeff was a lover of the outdoors and an adventurer. You could say he had a traveler's soul. His family left Colorado for Alaska in 1980, and spent a short time in Homer before moving out to the Bush on the Susitna River at Su' Station, where he had so many adventures and ran the river as it was his back yard. He trapped, hunted and fished everywhere from Alexander river to Lake Creek, and he knew the back slews better than the back of his hand, also as he would say.Jeff loved snowmachining and became an avid rider on the river. He knew exactly how to avoid overflows and how to enjoy the sport. He has rescued many people from the river, from being stuck in the overflow to being just cold and wet and out of gas.He traveled from Alaska to Maui and learned to surf. He also traveled by rail on the back of trains, jumping from train to train all the way to California and back where he started.He spent time drilling deepwater wells in Arizona and Nevada before returning to Alaska in his mid-20s.He was a very giving man and there wasn't a day he would not give his last dime or the shirt off his back to help someone out. A person would have to be cautious when complementing on something Jeff owned because Jeff was sure that person would be leaving with that item. He always said you can't take it with you and he had no attachment to material things.He was a great storyteller and had so much to tell about. We often encouraged him to write a book, but he said no one would ever read it.He inspired everyone, especially his wife Diane, to follow their dreams and never settle for less.After meeting his soul mate Diane, it was love at first sight. He became an instant bonus dad of Diane's four children, all of whom were young adults. Within a year he became a grandfather and the grandkids kept coming, one after another, ending up with seven. There wasn't a day he wasn't bragging about them. He loved all of them so much. He would tell Courtney and Brittany they were such good mothers every time they spoke.This year was especially difficult for Jeff with his health. He was trying to find answers when he sat down one evening to watch the World Series and fell asleep. The Lord answered his payers to have no more pain and to watch over his family.His family would love to have you come and share a story or two about Jeff, as he was an avid storyteller. If you can't make it please remember him in your own way.He is survived and celebrated by his parents, Butch and Barbara Hawley; sister, Lisa Gravel; nephew Jay Gravel; wife, Diane Hawley; and his family, Devin McNulty (Brandy Larson), Courtney Wilson (Dennis Gregory), Brittany Holom (Patrick Holom) and Jaeson McNutly. His most treasured grandchildren will miss him greatly: Jaede, Jennifer, Johnathan, Marilyn, Vivian, Owen and Journey.The celebration of life will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 1015 South Check Street in Wasilla, Alaska, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local mission as Jeff would have wanted. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close