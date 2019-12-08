Jeffrey Darrold Jackson, known to loved ones as the "Urban Hermit" died on Dec. 2, 2019, at his family home after a two year-battle with prostate cancer.
Jeff was born on March 19, 1958, in Witchita Falls, Texas. He graduated in 1977 from East Anchorage High School. He served more than 20 years as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force and went on to become a ramp agent at Federal Express.
Jeff loved fishing, fly-tying and being outdoors. Frankly, he was not fond of most people, but he loved his family fiercely. Those who knew Jeff best will not be surprised to know there will be no service. Jeff requested his ashes be spread in Kodiak, Alaska, where he spent many days exploring the fishing holes on the island.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Goksel and Dr. Liu and their respective staffs for the compassionate care they provided during Jeff's extended illness.
He is survived by his parents, Karrold and Robert Jackson; his children, Sayuri and Craig Jackson; sisters, Shaaron, Kelly and Erin; granddaughters, Rilynn and Arianna; as well as niece, Shavon Shegog; and nephew, James Douglas. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Hiroko Jackson.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019