Service Information
First Assembly Of God Church
1540 C St
Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 276-1115

Celebration of Life
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Assembly of God
1540 C St.
Anchorage , AK

Obituary

A beloved husband, father, brother and friend to so many - Jeffrey Hummel passed away on June 8, 2019, from an unexpected accident during a family hike in Girdwood, Alaska. He was 57.

Jeff was born in De Smet, S.D., as the youngest of five siblings, and spent his teenage years in Colorado. He and his wife Mineko moved to Alaska together to open Hummel's Flowers in 1991. They started from humble beginnings and grew their store over 27 years. Jeff cared most about building a good family of his own and was a proud dad of his three children who are currently in medical and physician assistant schools. Jeff and Mineko happily celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Jeff loved numbers and also ran a bookkeeping business, ABC Accounting. He helped all of his friends with taxes outside of his work.

One of his best qualities was making people very comfortable around him by talking, throwing jokes and making the atmosphere bright. That was his magic. He was also competitive and always played to win whether poker, ping pong or sports. He loved basketball and loved his basketball family in Alaska dearly.

He had a beautiful soul and saw the good in every person. He touched the hearts of many people. We will all miss him.

His family would like to thank those who helped on the day of his passing, including Adam Hall, an off-duty paramedic who provided every support from beginning to end, Girdwood Police and paramedics, and all those who volunteered to lend a hand. Thank you.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 30, 2019

