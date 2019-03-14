Jeffrey Tah Cheng, 33, tragically passed away backcountry skiing on March 9, 2019.
Jeff, a pilot with Ravn Alaska, flight instructor, telemark skier, rock climber, mountain biker, comedian, artist, designer, seamster, furniture builder, loyal friend, devoted son, cherished husband and super-dad, filled each day with passion and joy.
Jeff was born in San Francisco, Calif., and graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Design. He trained as a pilot at Rainier Flight Service.
Jeff and his wife Emily moved to Alaska in 2016, where they quickly made good friends and a warm home in Anchorage.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Emily Mosites; his beautiful son, Elias Cedar; his mother, Barbara Hubler; his father, James Tah Cheng; his brother, Brandon; his sister, Carlyann; as well as dozens of loving family and friends who miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be held at the Alaska Aviation Museum, 4721 Aircraft Drive in Anchorage, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 4 p.m.
Donations can be made to establish a flight training fund in Jeff's name at www.dreamtofly.net.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019