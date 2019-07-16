Jennifer Gwen Newbanks was born in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., to Robert Flowers and Sophie. She is survived by her stepfather, David Vasak; her mother, Sophie Vasak; and her two sisters, Tonia McWilliams and Tracey Ramsey.
Jennifer died on July 5, 2019, at the age of 45, of multiple organ failures.
She was married for 18 years to husband, Tom Newbanks, and is survived by three children, Araya, Alexandra and Malisa; and two grandchildren, Elora and Natasha; raising great-niece, Erica.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Legacy Funeral Home, 11621 Old Seward Highway in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life potluck will be hosted at Bob and Tracey's home after the service.
Jennifer loved children, fishing and camping. She enjoyed being out on the water and in the outdoors. Jennifer's most favorite place to be was at their property in Soldotna, Alaska, where her ashes will be scattered as her final resting place.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert Flowers; and her sister, Lisa McEachern.
