On Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, Jennifer Lyn Riley's battle with cancer finally ended. She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family.
Jennifer Riley was born in Stevens Point, Wis., on June 22, 1972, to Ronald Riley Jr. and Lyndian Freeman. She attended the University of Alaska Anchorage, where she majored in theater. She was a caregiver for Aurora Community Services for many years before she worked at Benny's Wild Rose Market. She was very much loved by her community.
She married Dean Riley Jr. on Dec. 12, 2012. Jennifer enjoyed traveling, be it in her car or on the motorcycle with her husband. She spent her remaining years enjoying the love and laughter of her family. She was known for her quick wit, sharp tongue - sometimes brutal - honest feedback and spreading positivity to whoever would accept it.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Ronald; her mother, Lyndian; and youngest son, A.J.
She is survived by her husband, Dean; and her remaining children, Keana, Devon, Tarren and Justin. She is further survived by her stepdaughters, Nicole and Danielle; and her five grandbabies, Dahlia, Breslyn, Opal, Neveah and Brooke.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, Wis. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Almond, Wis. A burial of the cremains will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Jennifer will be missed and is loved dearly.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019