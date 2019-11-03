Jerry Allan Stewart passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born in Wild Rose, Wis., on Aug. 22, 1933. Jerry joined the Marine Corp at 20 years old and served in the Korean War. In 1956, Jerry married the love of his life Sharon Marie Lutzow. Three children and several years later Jerry moved his family to Eagle River, Alaska, in June 1976.
Jerry loved everything about Alaska and was very active in the community through his company Arctic Controls Inc. He was a founding member of the Eagle River Elks Club and was a member of the Eagle River Lions Club and served as a District Governor in 1994/1995. There was nothing Jerry enjoyed more than telling people, while sitting at the bar at the Elks Club, that his membership number was #2. Jerry was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan and could be found cheering on his team from his table at the Petroleum Club.
Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; and his eldest son, Basil. He is survived by his daughter, Jodi Chamberlain and husband Mark of Houston, Texas; and his son, Scott Stewart of Anchorage, Alaska; Regina Henneman of Peters Creek, Alaska, and her daughter Heather; grandsons, Andrew and Stephen Rohrer of Houston; his sister, Carol Thompson of Wild Rose; his nephew, Ron Thompson; and niece, Peggy Thiel Stratton.
We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Diana "Dee" Burnett who became our father's best friend as she lovingly cared for him over the last few years. We will be forever grateful to her for the love and compassion shown to our dad.
The family is planning a Scottish Wake in honor of Jerry at a date and time to be determined.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019