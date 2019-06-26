Jerry Dean "J.D." Hahn passed away at Providence Hospital after a short illness on June 3, 2019, with his family at his side. Born in Sheridan, Wyo., he was raised in Stevensville, Mont. Growing up in the Bitterroot Mountains gave J.D. his love for the outdoors that never left him. After high school, J.D. joined the Navy and served fours years during the Vietnam War. In 1969, J.D. loaded his 1960 Chevy and followed the sun and the AIcan Highway to Anchorage, Alaska, where he started a family.
J.D. started an electrical contracting business out of the back of his pickup and it soon grew to one of the larger electrical contracting firms in Alaska. When J.D. wasn't camping or fishing, he could be found at his gold mine in Hope, Alaska.
J.D. was also known for his skill at cribbage and other card games. He won many trophies during tournaments at Fur Rondy, Willow and the Mat-Su Resort. J.D. will always be known for his generosity, free spirit and willingness to help any friend in need. J.D. is survived by his son, Jason Hahn; his daughter, Jamie Hahn; and long time companion, Lydia Baker. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Jack Henry Post 1 on June 28, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News from June 26 to June 27, 2019