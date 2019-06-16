Major Jerry Lee Peppers, former Eagle River, Alaska, resident, passed away on May 3, 2019. He was surrounded by family at his farm in Gainesboro, Tenn.
Jerry was a career army veteran, serving in Korea, Vietnam and the 120th Aviation on Fort Richardson. He was born on July 20, 1939, in Stone Mountain, Ga. He achieved many accomplishments over his career as a helicopter pilot in the army, but his greatest accomplishment by far was his family!
Jerry was a fabulous father and grandfather. He was always there to listen and offer warm but sound advice.
He is survived by his wife of many years, Lavonda; and his five children: Denise, Buster, Eddie, Lee Ann and Jessie. Jerry also leaves behind eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly; and his brothers, Michael, Manson, and Scott. Jerry will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, to include the many children that passed through the doors of the Peppers house growing up!
An honor service will be conducted at Fort Richardson Cemetery on June 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. Afterwards, a potluck will be held to celebrate the life of Jerry Peppers with his family and friends. This will be held at the Eagle River VFW, Post 9735, at 2 p.m.; everyone is welcome.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 16, 2019