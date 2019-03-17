Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Jerry Lyle Pinkerton Sr.. View Sign

Peacefully and surrounded by his family, Jerry Pinkerton Sr. went home to be with the two greatest loves of his life, his Savior Jesus Christ and his beloved Connie on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Baptist Home Baptist Church with Chaplain Graylin Carlton and Rev. David Jones officiating. Private Graveside services were held at Scenic Memorial Gardens.

Rev. Jerry Lyle Pinkerton Sr. of North Wilkesboro, N.C., was born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Kingman, Kan., to Clifford Pinkerton and Maria Yarberry Pinkerton. He was the Pastor of Big Lake Baptist Church in Big Lake, Alaska, for 27 years, the Director of Cadastral Surveys, Bureau of Land Management Alaska for 30 years and Chaplain of Wilkes Correctional Center for seven years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Constance Ann Dunn Pinkerton; a sister, Bobbie Culver; and a brother, Jim Pinkerton.

He is survived by four sons, Rick Pinkerton and wife Christy of Wasilla, Alaska, Jeff Pinkerton and wife Maria of Wilkesboro, Dr. Jerry L. Pinkerton Jr. and wife Doreen of Moravian Falls, N.C., and Andy Pinkerton of Wilkesboro; 13 grandchildren, Caitlin, Jared, Norman and Heidi, Andrew and Kasey, Matthew, Thomas, Derek and Ali, Joshua, Elisa, Randi, Hannah, Adam and Rory; three great-grandchildren, Haylen, Claire and Miles; and a sister, Linda Sammons of Colorado Springs, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilkes Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 253, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

