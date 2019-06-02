On Dec. 29, 2018, Jerry Mac Orren, who had three daughters and four grandchildren that lovingly referred to him as "Go Guy," passed away at the age of 80.
Jerry was born on Sept. 18, 1938. He was raised in Midland/Odessa, Texas, by Pat and Syble Orren. Jerry later graduated from University of Texas Austin and Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Physician and a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in High Wycombe England and Castle Air Force Base in California. Jerry moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1975, to practice obstetrics, gynecology and infertility. He retired 30-plus years later, moved to Washington state and then later settled in Katy, Texas, to be with his family.
Jerry was knowledgeable about many things; in fact, his family often said that he was the "smartest guy we know." He could tell a witty joke, make a gourmet meal and share interesting bits about good wine and beer, all while imparting crucial knowledge that helped us grow. He had many hobbies and was talented at glass fusing, tin work, silk-screening, stained glass and much more.
Jerry Mac Orren influenced and touched the lives of those that survived him, his daughters, Annie, Jackie and Beth; and his grandchildren, Jerry Jack, Max, Diego and Mariana; and many others who loved him. He is also survived by his two beloved pups, Duncan and Dylan, who miss him dearly.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 2, 2019