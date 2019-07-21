Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Send Flowers Obituary

Jill Fasulo Heinrich died peacefully at home in Houston, Texas, on July 16, 2019, at 55, after living for eight years with a rare cancer, gastro-intestinal stromal tumors (GIST). She was born on April 7, 1964 in Hartford, Conn., and raised in Glastonbury, Conn.

Jill graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1982 before attending Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science in 1986. At Emory, she was active in Kappa Kappa Gamma, serving as president her senior year. While there, she met her future husband, Robert Neal Heinrich, "Bob," through freshman fraternity pledges.

Jill and Bob were married on Aug. 1, 1987, in Boca Raton, Fla. The couple lived in Austin, Texas, before settling in Houston, Texas, where Bob went to work for Conoco, now ConocoPhillips. They became parents to daughters Anne Celeste, "Annie," in 1992, and Ellen Hope, "Ellie," in 1995.

The Heinrichs moved as Bob assumed increasing responsibilities with ConocoPhillips. Houston was their home for many years, and the family also lived in Midland, Texas; Puerto la Cruz, Venezuela; Anchorage, Alaska (2010-2014); and Bartlesville, Okla. Over the years and in various places, Jill was an active member of several charity and volunteer organizations, including the Anchorage Petroleum Women's Association, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra Board, Junior League, Anzoategui Women's Club, National Charity League and Hopestone Cancer Support Center, and many other organizations where she excelled at arranging silent auctions.

Jill was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong with a number of groups. More than anything, she enjoyed traveling with her family around the world and to their second home in Mystic, Conn. She particularly loved visiting her sister Leslie in London, her daughter Annie in New York City, and her daughter Ellie in Boston, Mass., and later in Fort Worth, Texas. Jill was an incredible cook and enjoyed making Italian food and hosting large gatherings for her many friends and family members. She was the life of any party with her wit and extended her kindness to great friends and strangers alike.

Jill is preceded in death by her father, Robert Henry Fasulo. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Bob; daughters, Annie and Ellie; mother, Celeste Ellen Fasulo; sister, Leslie Ellen Fasulo; brother, Robert Henry Fasulo Jr.; and numerous other family members.

