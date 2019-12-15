Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Serfling got to go home to live with Jesus on Nov. 13, 2019. Jim Serfling got to go home on Dec. 4, 2019. They had been living in Payson, Ariz., after retiring from the Anchorage School District.

Phyllis was born on Feb. 3, 1938, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Guy and Edna Shields. They left LA when Phyllis was 2, and she grew up in Oregon. Jim was born in North Bend Oregon on March 22, 1937, to Byron and Edna Serfling.

They were both pursuing education degrees at the University of Oregon when they met, and they were married on Aug. 24, 1957.

Phyllis substitute taught, and Jim taught high school math and art in Springfield, Ore., until 1964, when they packed up their three children and went to Brazil to help found the American School of Brasilia, where Phyllis taught first and second grade and Jim taught the upper grades and was the principal. After two years there, they decided to move to Alaska "for two years to cool off." Two years turned into 21, as Phyllis taught at several different schools until she found her passion at Baxter Elementary teaching first graders to read; and Jim was the principal at Chugach, Turnagain, Scenic Park and Rabbit Creek Elementary schools.

Summers were spent camping and water skiing with the family in Alaska, or loading everyone up in the camper and hitting the road to "the Lower 48." They were always very active in the church, especially children's ministry; and music for Phyllis. She would often teach Sunday school and then accompany hymns on the piano or organ. They were founding members of Berean Bible Fellowship, which became Baxter Road Bible Church, and Jim was even Associate Pastor for about three years. They were also very involved with the Gideons, helping to place Bibles in hotels and giving New Testaments to people.

They retired from the Anchorage School District in 1987. Then life got really busy with mission trips to the Yukon River, the Amazon Jungle, Hawaii and Mexico and just plain old traveling, going to 31 countries altogether. Phyllis also started teaching adults to read as an ESL tutor with the Alaska Literacy Program. Jim taught Bible studies, AARP Safe Driving courses and countless people to water ski. In 1998, they bought a winter home in Arizona, and they began "snowbirding" and spending their summers at "the cabin" in Willow, Alaska. They became members of Willow Baptist Church, where Phyllis helped with the music ministry, Jim helped construct the new building, and they both put a lot of time and effort into Vacation Bible School each year.

They were devoted to one another and all who knew them are not surprised that their deaths were only three weeks apart. They were great parents, in-laws, grandparents, great-grandparents and friends. Phyllis will join in heaven her parents and her brother, Ray Shields. Jim is now reunited with his parents; and his sister, Lynn Patterson. They are survived and missed by her brother, Merlin Shields; Jim's brother, John Serfling; daughter, Krista Shelby and husband Tom; son, Jim Serfling and wife Jenny; son, Mark Serfling; grandsons, Shaphan Serfling and Theodore Serfling; grandson, Justin Shelby and wife Chelsea and children, Annalyse, Salvatore, Siersha and Desmond; and grandson, Toben Shelby and wife Vanessa.

They would have appreciated donations to some of their favorite organizations: Gideon's International,

