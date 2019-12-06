Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Moss. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Visitation 10:00 AM OLG Funeral Mass 11:00 AM OLG Send Flowers Obituary

James Houston Moss, 92, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Jim was born on Oct. 8, 1927, in Norfolk, Va. He grew up working on his grandfather's farm in Pungo, Va. As a senior in high school, he was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Fort Lawton in Seattle, Wash. In 1946, he met Evelyn Ernsdorff, a hostess at the USO. Jim and Evelyn were married in St. James Cathedral on Aug. 6, 1949, and honeymooned down the Pacific Coast and into Mexico. In 1950, they traveled to Rome on a small ocean liner with 900 students for Holy Year.

Jim taught heavy equipment mechanics at Tacoma Vocational School and at Broadway Edison Technical School in Seattle, and was an industrial salesman with Oliver Corp. When a Snap-on Tools franchise opened in Anchorage, Alaska, the family moved north in 1968. Jim helped tool up the shops of several high schools in Alaska; supplied tools for many oil-related companies involved in developing the Alaska oil pipeline; and sold tools to the military, government agencies and individual mechanics. He was the top Seattle branch salesman many times and received numerous company awards. Jim retired in 1992.

Jim enjoyed flying his Cessna 172, belonged to AOPA, the Alaska Airmen's Association, and was president of the EAA Chapter 42. He was also president of the Chugach Gem and Mineral Society. He supported Special Olympics, the ARC of Anchorage and a special-needs Boy Scout Troop. Jim was active in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. With his family in their motorhome, he drove the Alaska Highway many times and across the country. He and Evelyn enjoyed many cruises, and trips to Europe and Australia. He and Evelyn lived in the same house in Turnagain for 51 years. He was a "my dad can fix anything" father, and was an endless source of humor in any situation.

Jim is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of 70 years; his nine children, Jim, Heidi, Donna, Dottie, Marge, Mary, Ken, Kathy and David; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A visitation and funeral mass will be held at OLG on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. and 11a.m., with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3900 Wisconsin Street, Anchorage, AK 99517; or Special Olympics Alaska, 3200 Mountain View Drive, Anchorage, AK 99501. A full obituary is available at



