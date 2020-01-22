Jimmie Michaelis, United States Air Force veteran and long-time resident of Eagle River passed peacefully in his home on January 16, 2020 at the age of 70. Jimmie Wayne Michaelis was born on October 3, 1949 in Gillett, Arkansas. He enlisted in the USAF at 19 years old, deployed to Vietnam in 1970, and was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in 1985. Jimmie served in the USAF for 28 years and retired with the rank of Chief Master
Sergeant. Jimmie was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman, and he built many friendships doing what he loved. Jimmie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who volunteered in many capacities and exercised charity in each. He loved his family and he adored each and every one of his grandchildren. Jimmie is survived by a blended family that includes his wife, Susan Michaelis; his brother, Carl
Michaelis; his children Monte & Rachel Michaelis, Matthew Michaelis, and Melissa & Mike Montoya; his stepchildren, Jennifer, Rachel, David, Stephanie, Paul, and Evans. Jimmie was blessed with 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jimmie was preceded in death by Carl and Betty Michaelis, his parents, and Erica Michaelis, his sister.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, January 24 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 19701 Driftwood Bay Drive in Eagle River.
