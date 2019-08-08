Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Frisby. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM her home Sutton , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born on Feb. 16, 1956, at Valley Hospital in Palmer, Alaska, to John and Emma Bozinoff, Jo succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Aug. 1, 2019. She had an adventurous life in the Mat-Su Valley.

In her younger years, while attending Wasilla High School, her mildly mischievous antics were often blamed on her younger brother Johnny. Midnight runs in fields of not-yet-legal farming operations or questionable knowledge of where the newly hung Rainbow Center sign disappeared to were just a couple of the stories told of growing up on Pittman Road. She lived on the Kenai Peninsula for a bit and eventually ended up back in the Valley.

After high school, she married her first husband and had two absolutely wonderful girls: Heather and Carmen. She befriended many people in Chickaloon, Alaska, and the surrounding communities. She enjoyed sunbathing on the roof of her home and planting gardens. Later, the family moved to Aniak, Alaska, where she started her career in schools, working for the high school as the secretary and then at the district office.

Again, life took her back to Southcentral and she worked in Anchorage, Alaska, for EMA, where she traveled throughout the state and met more people in more schools and communities. She then met her current husband, James "Jim" Bauer and settled in at his home in Sutton, Alaska. She was then blessed with her first grandchild, Emma.

Jo worked for the Matanuska Susitna Borough School District starting in 1994, retiring in 2016. She worked at every school site and made lifelong friendships.

She also was blessed with two more granddaughters, Mary Jo and Sara; two grandsons, Kenneth and David; and further blessed with her first great grandson, Riley - Jim and Jo's sidekick. Jim and Jo often spent time with Jim's children and grandchildren; she loved them and treated them as if they were her own.

After her retirement, the construction projects increased in size and time. She helped Emma improve her home, and bought a small rental cabin. She moved the cabin and a modular home - previously located on their homestead - to a parcel in Sutton. She spent many days moving dirt, rocks, construction materials, paint and plants into precise locations. In her final weeks at home, she was doted on by family and friends. She was comfortable in her atrium room with perfect views of their beautiful property. She was able to witness the marriage of her eldest grandchild and had many visitors. The end was very peaceful.

Jo previously battled breast cancer and won. She had several hobbies, including: wedding decorating, gardening and transplanting from the wilds - she always had a bucket and a shovel in the back of her truck - volunteering at the Alpine Historical Park, collecting, small construction projects and helping friends and family in every way she could. She was indeed a wonder woman: a wonder how she did so much for so many.

