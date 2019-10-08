Joan A. Smith (1938 - 2019)
Joan Smith passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, at Providence Horizon House in Anchorage, Alaska. She was born on Nov. 5, 1938, in South Carolina. After traveling extensively throughout the U.S., she moved to Alaska in 1962. She was widely known as a successful full charge accountant.
She is survived by her two sons, James "Dan" Mayfield of Big Lake, Alaska, and Dale A. Mayfield of Palmer, Alaska; their wives, Cathy and Sarah Mayfield; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Amy Hunt and her husband, Bob Bezek.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn McNeely; her daughter, Debby Cryer; and her three brothers, Melvin Stroud, Gregory Stroud and Dean Stroud.
A small graveside service was held at the Palmer Pioneer Cemetery on Oct. 5, 2019. Arrangements are entrusted to Legacy Funeral Homes, Wasilla Heritage Chapel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019
