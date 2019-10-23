On Saturday, Oct 5, 2019, Joan Elaine (Mullen) Cleveland, sister to two brothers and mother to four children, passed away at age 67, at Providence Hospital with family around her.

Joan was born on Feb 19, 1952, in El Paso, Texas to Roy A. and Laura L. (Cone) Mullen. She raised two sons, Richard Arnold and Michael Cleveland, and two daughters, Mary (Arnold) Cates and Jennifer (Arnold) Miller. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, loved dolphins and killer whales, as well as watching Family Feud, Walker Texas Ranger and John Wayne movies. She was known for greeting everyone with "My Dear".

Joan was preceded in death by her father, Roy A., and her mother, Laura. She is survived by her brothers and sister's in-law, Roy D. and Joyce (Pintok) Mullen, and Charles and Julie (Buxton) Mullen of Portland, Oregon; her four children and their spouses, Mary and Jason Cates, Richard and Roni Arnold, from Eagle River, Alaska; and Jennifer and Rick Miller, and Michael and Mandy Cleveland, from Anchorage, Alaska; and numerous grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

A service will be held on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Anchorage, AK at 1:00 p.m., there will be a potluck following the service in the church's Fellowship Hall.

Flowers may be sent to 725 W 9th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501. Donations can be made in her name to either the American Diabetes Association or the .