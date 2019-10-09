Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan, Joan Elizabeth Sandys passed Sept. 14, 2019 after a lengthy illness at home in Indio, Calif., in the presence of her loving family.

Born in Fresno, Calif., in 1933, Joan's favorite years were those she spent in the great state of Alaska. In April 1967, she and her husband Harry, brought their three children to Alaska from Sunnyvale, Calif., in a station wagon anticipating an exciting and promising future in the last frontier. She embraced fishing at the family fish camp on the Kenai River, gardening, playing cards, sharing coffee with friends and cooking for family get-togethers. Christmas was always very special for Joan's children and grandchildren; she made sure of it.

Joan and Harry had a warm and welcoming home, always open to family, especially the grandkids. She had great admiration for Alaska's beauty and wildlife. She was a supportive and loving wife and mom, and a great homemaker. She retired to the Coachella Valley with her husband and enjoyed the sunny California life and her backyard pool.

Joan's husband and best fishing buddy of 66 years, Harry Sandys, survives her along with their children and spouses, Jaci Borges (Marty), Jeff Sandys (Elena) and Jerry Sandys; former daughter-in-law, Julie Sandys; grandchildren, Chad, Kris, Kate Sandys, Matt and Caroline Borges, Ally and Amelia Sandys. She is also survived by her brother, Dick Kelton; niece, Vicki Gostainian; sister, Nancie Ellis Andrews; nieces and nephew, Charlene and Carrie Ellis (Alex Gerwer), Russell Ellis; as well as her beloved pets - cat, Charlie and dog, Izzie.

No services will be held. Harry and his adult children were able to be together with Joan's sister, Nancie; and niece, Carrie and her husband, Alex, at the time of passing. There were shared tears, laughter and toasts to Joan until it was time to say final goodbyes.



