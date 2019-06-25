Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Santa Barbara Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

JoAn Haik Paden, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by her husband of 65 years, Alvin R. Paden, and their four children. JoAn was born in Palmer, Alaska, on Aug. 10, 1936, after her parents came to Alaska in search of work during the Depression years. The family ultimately homesteaded in Chugiak, Alaska, in 1947, where JoAn's father, Vernon E. Haik - first mayor of Chugiak - and mother, Alma (Tighe) Haik, built and operated the log-cabin restaurant Spring Creek Lodge at Mile 20 on the Old Glenn Highway. JoAn and her siblings, Eileen (Lane), Vernon Jr., Beverly (Avera) and Eugene, all helped to run the lodge which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It was there that JoAn met the love of her life, Alvin, who came to the lodge from Elmendorf Air Force Base to enjoy Alma's famous homemade bread and banana cream pie. JoAn and Alvin married on Aug. 13, 1953, and ultimately settled in Goleta, Calif., where they lived for 60 years.

JoAn was a devoted wife and mother who continued to nurture everyone around her throughout her life. She enjoyed getting the family together for holidays, picnics and group trips to Catalina Island and Hawaii. Her interests in genealogy lead to many trips around the country in search of public records, as well as a trip to Ireland to explore her Irish heritage. JoAn had a deep love of nature that began on "her hill" behind the lodge in Alaska. Each year she looked forward to the wildflower bloom on Figueroa Mountain, as well as the return of the monarch butterflies.

JoAn pursued continuing education at Santa Barbara City College, completing her Associate of Arts degree in 1975, and earning a certificate for Emergency Medical Technician-1 Ambulance in 1983. In 1984, she accepted a position at Goleta Valley Junior High as a Health Assistant, where she worked until 1998, when she left to join her husband and two sons in their newly formed business, LaunchPoint Technologies Inc. There, JoAn served as the Human Resources Manager and helped with daily operations.

JoAn's husband, Alvin, passed away 14 days after her, on June 12, 2019. She is survived by her younger brother, Eugene Haik; her four children, Cindy Paden (Waldorf) of Corvallis, Ore., Janet Ellison of Redwood City, Calif., and Brad Paden and Dave Paden of Goleta, Calif.; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. Her strength, determination, and love of nature, family and life itself will always be remembered.

A joint service for JoAn and Alvin is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara/Ridley-Tree Cancer Center or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

