Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Stoneking. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Patrick's Church Rosary 10:30 AM St. Patrick's Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Kay Stoneking, nee Davidson, 76 years, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on June 30, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

All services will be held at St. Patrick's Church, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by rosary at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Father Scott Medlock will celebrate the Funeral Mass starting at 11 a.m. Cremated remains will be placed in the St. Patrick's Columbarium.

Joan was born on Jan. 20, 1943, to parents Vester Steele Davidson and Bertha Katherine Davidson (nee Russell) in Kansas City, Mo. Joan met Stanley Dale Stoneking in 1967 while they both worked for KTUU in the old 4th Avenue Theatre. Joan and Stan were married in 1968, moved to east Anchorage, where they joined others in forming St. Patrick's Church. For the next 50 years, Joan continued to live within a five mile radius of her church in order to be close to the community she loved to serve.

Joan was a pillar to her community, where she volunteered at many different organizations, such as Cyrene Group, and a driver for the , she was a washer of feet at brother Francis Shelter, a member of hospitality committee at St. Patrick's Church, and she was a member of the Friends of Jesus Prayer Group and NODA (No One Dies Alone). Joan obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from Depauw University in Green Castle, Ind. She also worked for the Anchorage School District, at Denali and Creekside Elementary.

She is survived by her son, Matthew Stoneking; daughter, Julie Stoneking-Radford; son-in-law, Anthony Radford; and grandchildren, Maggie Stoneking, Sage Stoneking, Nikole Radford and April Radford.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Brother Francis Shelter, Covenant House or .





Joan Kay Stoneking, nee Davidson, 76 years, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on June 30, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.All services will be held at St. Patrick's Church, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by rosary at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Father Scott Medlock will celebrate the Funeral Mass starting at 11 a.m. Cremated remains will be placed in the St. Patrick's Columbarium.Joan was born on Jan. 20, 1943, to parents Vester Steele Davidson and Bertha Katherine Davidson (nee Russell) in Kansas City, Mo. Joan met Stanley Dale Stoneking in 1967 while they both worked for KTUU in the old 4th Avenue Theatre. Joan and Stan were married in 1968, moved to east Anchorage, where they joined others in forming St. Patrick's Church. For the next 50 years, Joan continued to live within a five mile radius of her church in order to be close to the community she loved to serve.Joan was a pillar to her community, where she volunteered at many different organizations, such as Cyrene Group, and a driver for the , she was a washer of feet at brother Francis Shelter, a member of hospitality committee at St. Patrick's Church, and she was a member of the Friends of Jesus Prayer Group and NODA (No One Dies Alone). Joan obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from Depauw University in Green Castle, Ind. She also worked for the Anchorage School District, at Denali and Creekside Elementary.She is survived by her son, Matthew Stoneking; daughter, Julie Stoneking-Radford; son-in-law, Anthony Radford; and grandchildren, Maggie Stoneking, Sage Stoneking, Nikole Radford and April Radford.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Brother Francis Shelter, Covenant House or . Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.