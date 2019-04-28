Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Browning. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA 23601 (757)-595-4424 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Irma Browning, 82, of Kasilof, Alaska, died on April 21, 2019, at Charis Place in Kenai, Alaska. No memorial service will be held per her wishes. Her ashes will be scattered by the family at a later date.

Joanne was born on Aug. 14, 1936, in Aberdeen, Wash., to Joseph and Irma Rosmaryn. After graduating in 1954 from Weatherwax High School in Aberdeen, she attended Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen. She met her husband, Jim Browning, in the summer of 1954. They were united in marriage on Feb. 18, 1955, and moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1956. Their marriage was blessed with four children.

Joanne worked in the auditing department for FNB of Anchorage until 1959, when they moved back to Aberdeen. She worked as an office manager and bookkeeper in Aberdeen until 1972. Joanne then used her skills for the next two years at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen as an instructor for the Clerk-General Office course.

In the summer of 1974, Jim and Joanne moved their family back to Anchorage. Joanne was an office manager and bookkeeper for Robert C. Penney and his various companies from 1974 through 1991. With their children all grown, Jim and Joanne purchased the Kasilof Riverview Lodge in 1982. Their son Joe managed the business for them. Jim retired in 1992, and joined Joe at the Kasilof Riverview. Joanne had various accounting jobs in Anchorage. She opened her own accounting company, JayBee Enterprises. Joanne moved permanently to Kasilof in 1994, to do the accounting full-time for the family business.

Joanne had a love for foreign sports cars. She raised Russian wolfhounds and entered them in dog shows throughout the United States.

Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; parents, Joseph and Irma; in-laws, Richard and Thelma; and her daughter, Jacqueline.

Joanne is survived by her children, Joe (and Laurie Duncan) of Kasilof, Julie of Anchorage and Janice (Mike) Cleary of Washington; brother, John (Colleen) Rosmaryn of Washington; grandchildren, Lara, Joseph, Gabrielle and Mara; great-grandchildren, Isaak and Jasper; sister-in-law, Joan Van-de-Mark; brother-in-law, Daniel (Lyn) Browning; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

If you would like, contributions may be made to the or a .

Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel.



