Joe Allen Clapp, 99, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019.
A Memorial Celebration with military honors will be held on Nov. 11, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Anchorage Church of Christ, 2700 DeBarr Road in Anchorage, Alaska.
Joe was born in Midway, Texas, on Jan. 17, 1920. He graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1941, and received his master's degree from Sam Houston University in 1960. Joe married Irene Johnson in 1941. After graduation, he worked at North American Aviation in Dallas, Texas, and trained as a B-29 mechanic. He served in India and on Tinian Island during World War II, and also served stateside during the Korean War.
He and Irene and their two daughters moved to Alaska from Texas in 1961. He taught fifth grade in Anchorage at Creekside Park and at Chester Valley, while Irene taught at Nunaka Valley and Homestead Elementary. He homesteaded in Wasilla, Alaska, in the late 1960s, and the Clapp Road connection between Knik Goose Bay Road and the Parks Highway is named for him.
He lost his wife Irene in 2006, and later married Maxine Wright of Texas; Maxine passed away in 2016. At the time of his death, Joe lived with his daughter Judy in Anchorage.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Judith Ann Michael (David) of Anchorage and Jan Elizabeth Johnson (Craig) of Kingsland, Texas; as well as six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was a member of the Anchorage Church of Christ, the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sons of the Republic of Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Midnight Sun Bible Camp, in care of the church.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019