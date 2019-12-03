Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

John Andrew Koop, Jr., "Drew", age 55, passed away at his home in Anchorage, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with loved ones gathered around him. Drew had waged a courageous and grueling 2 1/2 year fight against an aggressive cancer.

Drew was born Feb. 17, 1964, in Chanute, Kan., to Janet and John Andrew Koop, Sr. His family moved back to Minnesota and he graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester in 1982. He graduated with a B.S. from Winona State University in 1991. He became a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) in 1996, and moved to Muncie, Ind. to work at Ball Memorial Hospital, where he met his future wife.

Drew married Marcie Murray on Oct. 3, 1998, and they moved to Alaska in 2002, where Drew took a position as a COTA at Alaska Regional Hospital until 2004, when he went to work for the State of Alaska. The couple's daughter, Maria, was born on Dec. 4, 2004. The family are active members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Drew enjoyed spending time with his family and was a very active person. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, his willingness to always help others, and as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend, neighbor, fellow parishioner, and co-worker.

Drew is survived by his wife, Marcie Murray Koop; his daughter, Maria Mychele Koop; his mother, Janet L. Koop of Rochester, Minn.; sister, Beth (Dan) Faflak of Henderson, Nev.; sister, Amy (Paul) Wallin of Arden Hills, Minn.; brother, David Koop of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; father-in-law, Darrell L. Murray of Palmer, Alaska; several nieces and nephews; and many aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, John Andrew Koop, Sr.; and his mother-in-law, Beatrice M. Murray.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Dan Hebert at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow. The family implores you, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the Alaska Men's Run, or St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Anchorage.

