John David Burrough, 79, of Van Vleck, Texas, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019. He was born on Feb. 22, 1939, in Corsicana, Texas. He married the love of his life, Charlotte Stuart, and it was on the day we celebrate love that he was reunited with her in heaven.

Johnny moved his family in December of 1976 to Anchorage, Alaska, and worked for ARCO on the North Slope. He retired and returned to Texas in 1992. He worked in Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea from 1994 to 1996 and for Schnieder Trucking before retiring in 2004. Johnny most importantly loved spending time with his family. He was an avid trap shooter. Johnny was also a pilot. He and Charlotte loved flying their plane over Alaska's glaciers and mountains together.

John is preceded in death by his parents, David Marion Burrough and Bessie Jones Burrough; sister, Billie Harris; and his wife, Charlotte Ann Burrough. He is survived by his daughter, Terri

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Services are held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers are Michael Stuart, Jacob Stuart, Robbie Stuart, Dustin Curley, Bradley McInnis, and Joseph Garza.

The family invites friends and relatives to join them in a celebration of life gathering at the Van Vleck Community Center following the interment.

John is survived by his daughter, Terri Smith (husband, David) of Anchorage, Alaska; son, David Lane Burrough of Van Vleck; grandchildren, Dustin Curley, Jessica Corona, Bradley McInnis; great-grandchildren, Roman Corona; Gabriel Corona, Nico Corona, Zuli Mae Corona, Jesse James Curley, Wyatt McInnis and Wesley McInnis.

