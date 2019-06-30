Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anchorage, Alaska, resident John L. Cain died on June 28, 2019, surrounded by family.John was born in June 1925 to Vincent and Mary Ellen Cain at Corvallis, Ore. He grew up in the Corvallis area and enlisted in the U.S. Navy , at the age of 17, in 1943, and served until 1945. He was classified as a Pharmacist's Mate Second Class and served as a Hospital Corpsman, attached to the Third Battalion, Eighth Marines, Second Marine Division. He saw active duty on Tarawa, Tinian, and Saipan. He was awarded the Silver Star Medal for rescuing wounded men under enemy machine-gun fire on June 15, 1944. After military service John attended and graduated from Oregon State University in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree.He met his future wife Trudy in Toledo, Ore., and they were married in June 1954. The couple lived for 15 years in The Dalles, Ore., where their three children were born and where John served as Wasco County Juvenile Court Counselor. In 1969, he and his family moved to Juneau, Alaska, where he was employed by the Alaska Department of Corrections. The family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1974, where John served as Northern Regional Director for the Department of Corrections until he retired in 1984.John's hobbies included hunting, fishing and hiking with his family and friends, and playing bridge. He spent time picnicking and camping with his wife and children, and taught his children gun safety and how to enjoy the outdoors while they were growing up.Survivors include his wife, Trudy; son, Alan and wife Lynda; son, Bruce and wife Shirley; daughter, Paula Gray and husband Brian; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; niece, Barbara Schnier; and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Joseph Cain; and his sister, Patricia Schnier.He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private celebration of life will be held by his family. Contributions in his name may be made to Serendipity Adult Day Care Services of Anchorage and the Salvation Army Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

