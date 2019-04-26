Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "J.J." Cole. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Joseph Cole, 39, of Anchorage, Alaska, was suddenly called to heaven on April 20, 2019. He was affectionately known by his family as J.J., and by close friends as Johnny. J.J. was born on Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento County, Calif., on Nov. 27, 1979. J.J. had a huge heart and was immediately loved by anyone who met him.

J.J. was highly intelligent, innovative, humorous and loved to play practical jokes. He worked in construction, as a roofer and was a very talented tattoo artist and woodworker.

J.J. devoted his time to helping his mom and stepdad. He loved giving tattoos to his friends and family. One of his most beautiful works of art was a bassinet he made by hand for his youngest nephew, William.

J.J. is survived by his mother, Peggy Giles; and stepdad, Donald Jacobs; sister, Angela Strum and her spouse Eric Strum; sister, Rebecca Westbrook and her spouse Matthew Westbrook; his brothers, Robert Cole and his spouse Nikki, Cody Cole and James Cole; his stepsister, Marci Cornell; his adopted sister, Jelena Jankovic and her fiance Michael Jones. J.J. is also survived by his nephews, Donovan, Ethan, Allen, Vincent, Brandon, Zachary, Junior-Bob, Keaton and William; and finally his nieces, Quincey and Iris. He was survived by his special long time close friend, Ellie Keeton.

He was preceded in death by his father John, Wayne Cole; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at Janssen Funeral Homes in the Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019.

