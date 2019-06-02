John Brooking passed away on May 21, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. His passing is preceded by that of his parents, Emil and Dory; his sister, Connie; and his brother-in-law, Steve.
John's optimism, humor and generosity were a gift to those who knew him. He will be missed by his biological family, as well as his extended family of fellow commercial fishermen, school bus drivers, parents and all who met him. John's battle with brain cancer was indicative of his endless strength and patience, he was willing to try anything and give it his all. John was the ideal father and an enthusiastic volunteer in schools and the community.
He grew up in Camas, Wash., and graduated from the University of Washington. He came to Alaska to fish and stayed to raise a family and experience the wilderness. John loved to hike, ski, sail, fish, snowmachine and work on a continuous stream of home improvement projects.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Eli; daughter, Allison; six siblings; and an abundance of nieces, nephews and cousins, and their children.
A memorial service will be held in the fall in Anchorage, Alaska.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 2, 2019